Coweta County saw extensive severe weather on Monday, and one Heard County woman got quite a shock during her trip to Newnan.
Aurora Britt was running errands with her 4-year-old son and 16-year-old sister that afternoon. They were leaving Big Lots and traveling west back into town when the weather began to turn.
Heavy winds and rain kicked up and before they knew it, a tree was falling from the sky just as their car was passing under it, Britt said.
“It was on top of us before we knew what was happening,” she recalled.
The tree crushed the front end of the car, sending broken glass throughout the interior. Britt’s family was shaken up, but only sustained a few cuts despite the severity of the damage.
Britt pulled the car over to the side of the road and said she was assisted by someone from the local jail until police arrived minutes later.
EMS arrived shortly thereafter to examine the family and ensure they were safe to return home. Britt’s mother arrived to take the family back to Heard County.
The car was totaled, Britt said, and she is currently dealing with her insurance company, which is allegedly claiming the incident was an act of God.
“I was on the phone with the tow company, and they couldn’t believe a tree could do something like that,” she said.
Ultimately, Britt said she is grateful the family made it through the incident without significant injury.
“I’m shocked that it happened, but just glad everyone is okay,” she said.