Hawks

The surviving family members have chosen to honor their loss by recognizing the accomplishments of the youngest victim, Luke Hawk, and launching a scholarship in his name to benefit future generations of students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC).

On April 8, 2022, the Hawk family received unimaginable news that three members of their family, Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., Evelyn Hawk and Alexander Luke Hawk were brutally murdered in a senseless crime at their family business Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville.

