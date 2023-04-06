On April 8, 2022, the Hawk family received unimaginable news that three members of their family, Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., Evelyn Hawk and Alexander Luke Hawk were brutally murdered in a senseless crime at their family business Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville.
The surviving family members have chosen to honor their loss by recognizing the accomplishments of the youngest victim, Luke Hawk, and launching a scholarship in his name to benefit future generations of students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
“Luke was so proud to be attending ABAC as a freshman in the Fall of 2022,” said Shelby Wright-Whitlock, family spokesperson and Luke’s aunt. “We thought a scholarship was the most powerful way to demonstrate that sense of hope and light that the family continues to shine during these darker days.”
The Hawk family has already raised nearly half the necessary funds to award a full scholarship to a deserving ABAC freshman student. They continue to raise funds so that the first scholarship recipient can take advantage of the opportunity in the Fall of 2023.
To donate to the fund, please visit to make a donation to the scholarship, go to this link: https://www.abac.edu/give/. Under "Designation" Choose "Other" and type in “Luke Hawk Scholarship.” Information will be shared shortly on where applications can be submitted to apply for the scholarship.
The man accused in the April murder of three members of the Hawk family was indicted last July on 16 charges.
Jacob Christian Muse, 21, was indicted on three counts each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission. He was also indicted for one count of armed robbery.