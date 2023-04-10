Guns, narcotics seized in multi-agency operation
NTH STAFF REPORTS
A recent multi-agency operation led to the seizure of guns and narcotics, and an arrest for driving under the influence.
Last Thursday's operation in Meriwether County resulted in 164 traffic stops, 138 traffic warnings, 26 traffic citations, 42 vehicle searches, and a pair of recovered guns, along with the confiscation of significant amounts of crack cocaine and methamphetamine. Nine arrests were made, and one person was charged with driving under the influence.
Additional charges are pending based on the operation results and evidence collected, according to Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith.
The one-day operation saw the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office partner with the Georgia State Patrol, the Newnan Police Department Crime Suppression Unit, the Department of Natural Resources K-9 unit, the Upson Regional Narcotics Task Force, inclusive of the Upson County Sheriff’s Office, Thomaston Police Department, Department of Community Supervision and the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Task Force.
“I appreciate the work done by our personnel and all agencies involved. It was a collaborative effort in the success of this operation by all agencies listed and I want to thank them again for their help,” Smith said.