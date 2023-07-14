Police are looking for answers after a child covered in scars was found running from a local neighborhood.
On the evening of July 5, Newnan police were called to a home in the area of the Bullsboro Crossing subdivision regarding an 11-year-old boy running from the subdivision who appeared to be frightened.
When officers arrived, they began speaking with the Good Samaritans and the child, who was with them.
As officers were speaking with the child, they reportedly noticed concerning marks on the boy’s body and contacted detectives.
Detectives reportedly saw multiple scars, marks and injuries on the child consistent with long-term abuse and neglect.
The boy’s adoptive guardian, Chloe Lyn Jackson-Jones was found in Spalding County the same day.
Jackson-Jones was arrested on July 7 and booked into the Coweta County Jail, charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.
Police haven’t released a motive for the incident, but said additional charges are expected and the investigation is ongoing.