Authorities said speed, reckless driving and driving under the influence are suspected causes in a June 23 wreck that killed a Senoia teen.
The crash occurred just after 7 p.m., when a 2015 Infiniti Q5 was traveling northbound on Interstate 85 near mile marker 50.
Witnesses to the crash reported seeing the Infiniti traveling at speeds nearly 140 mph and swerving in between cars. One witness reported the Infiniti passed him so fast it shook his vehicle, according to the crash report.
Troopers said the Infiniti attempted to cut between other cars when the driver lost control. The Infiniti left the road, struck a guardrail and overturned several times.
One of the passengers, identified as Terrence Lesean Williams, 17, of Senoia, was ejected from the car and later passed away at a local hospital.
The driver, identified as Christopher O’Brien, 20, of Newnan, sustained serious injuries, the report stated. Other occupants of the car, ranging from 14 to 20 years of age, were also injured in the crash.
Two passengers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, while drugs and/or alcohol were also considered factors, according to the crash report.