Georgia State Patrol Troopers from Post 24 in Newnan investigated 193 traffic crashes during the month of June, down 5 incidents from the previous month.
Troopers also reported a total of 72 injuries and 6 fatalities, an increase of 12 and 5, respectively.
Post 24 troopers also made 839 traffic stops and issued 681 traffic citations during the month of June, according to Sergeant First Class Mike Searcy.
This total included 21 arrests for DUI, 364 citations for speeding, 27 seatbelt violations and 6 child restraint violations. Troopers also issued 67 citations and 83 warnings for distracted driving.
Searcy encouraged drivers to pay attention to their surroundings as they drive and not be distracted by things inside the vehicle, especially mobile devices, as 22 percent of all crashes and 16 percent of all fatal crashes were caused by some form of distraction occurring within three seconds of the crash.
“All Post 24 troopers are working to keep you and your family safe as you travel on Georgia roadways,” Searcy said. "Troopers have devoted themselves to serving the public in this capacity and appreciate your support by obeying traffic laws, remaining free of distractions while driving and always being alert. Together, we can keep our roads safe.”