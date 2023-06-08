Georgia State Patrol Troopers from Post 24 in Newnan investigated 198 traffic crashes during the month of May, down 28 incidents from the previous month.
Troopers also reported a total of 60 injuries and 1 fatality, a decrease of 11 and 1, respectively.
Post 24 troopers also made 924 traffic stops and issued 703 traffic citations during the month of May, according to Sergeant First Class Mike Searcy.
This total included 14 arrests for driving under the influence, 403 citations for speeding, 33 seat belt violations and 10 child restraint violations. Troopers also issued 53 citations and 111 warnings for distracted driving.
Searcy encouraged drivers to pay attention to their surroundings as they drive and not be distracted by things inside the vehicle, especially mobile devices, as 22 percent of all crashes and 16 percent of all fatal crashes were caused by some form of distraction occurring within three seconds of the crash.
“All Post 24 troopers are working to keep you and your family safe as you travel on Georgia roadways,” Searcy said. "Troopers have devoted themselves to serving the public in this capacity and appreciate your support by obeying traffic laws, remaining free of distractions while driving and always being alert. Together, we can keep our roads safe.”