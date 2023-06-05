Troopers said distracted driving was to blame for a serious head-on collision that injured five people on Ishman Ballard Road.
The crash occurred Thursday afternoon when a white Nissan Versa was traveling south on Ishman Ballard Road and a Ford Truck was traveling north near Deering Circle.
The driver of the Ford truck crossed the center line and struck the Nissan Versa head-on, troopers said.
In a report released Monday, troopers said the driver of the truck admitted to crossing the centerline after looking down to answer his cell phone.
The drivers of the Ford and Nissan were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for their injuries. Three juvenile passengers were flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.