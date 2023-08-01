A grease fire that got out of control was responsible for a house fire on 26 Glenn Street, authorities said.
The fire started on Sunday afternoon when a resident in the home was preparing to fry some food. A pot of grease ignited, catching the kitchen on fire, according to Battalion Chief Crawford with the Newnan Fire Department.
The occupants and pets of the house were safely outside when emergency crews arrived on scene, according to Crawford.
The fire spread quickly, causing substantial fire and smoke damage throughout the home. Firefighters were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire.
The single-family dwelling sustained heavy fire damage, although the attached garage was not damaged, Crawford said.
The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.