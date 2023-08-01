20230802 Glenn Street Fire.jpg

Firefighters respond to a structure fire on Glenn Street that originated in the kitchen of the home.

 Photo by Clay Neely

A grease fire that got out of control was responsible for a house fire on 26 Glenn Street, authorities said.

The fire started on Sunday afternoon when a resident in the home was preparing to fry some food. A pot of grease ignited, catching the kitchen on fire, according to Battalion Chief Crawford with the Newnan Fire Department.