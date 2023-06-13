Grantville settles lawsuit filed by then mayor

Former Mayor Doug Jewell, and current Mayor Richard Proctor

After a brief closed session to discuss pending litigation, the Grantville City Council on Monday, agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by then Mayor Doug Jewell for $18,500.

In a special meeting held before the regularly scheduled work session, the council members immediately entered the closed session to discuss a settlement. The lawsuit protested a change in the city’s charter approved by the City Council, “which should have gone before the State Legislature,” said Mayor Richard Proctor.