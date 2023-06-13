Grantville settles lawsuit filed by then mayor

After a brief closed session to discuss pending litigation, the Grantville City Council on Monday, agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by then Mayor Doug Jewell for $18,500.
In a special meeting held before the regularly scheduled work session, the council members immediately entered the closed session to discuss a settlement. The lawsuit protested a change in the city’s charter approved by the City Council, “which should have gone before the State Legislature,” said Mayor Richard Proctor.
Former Mayor Doug Jewell said after the meeting that he filed the case in March 2020 after the then City Council voted to take the authorities of the mayor and give them to the city manager, effectively changing the form of government.
He vetoed the change at the following meeting, and his attorney told the council members that the change would have to go through the State Legislature, Jewell said. The council members overrode his veto anyway, prompting him to file the lawsuit, he said.
“Doug Jewell won the case,” Proctor said. “However, his attorney fees were not identified as to be paid in the case.”
Jewell, though, said his attorney quoted the council members a Georgia Supreme Court ruling, which noted that when an elected official such as himself won a lawsuit against the city, the attorney fees should be covered by the city. Again, the council members declined to follow his attorney’s advice.
So Jewell filed another lawsuit to recover the fees.
The city’s insurance considers the lawsuit as a continuation of the previous lawsuit and is not covering even the city’s attorney fees, Proctor said.
“We had to have a separate attorney, Mr. Thomas Mitchell, and he has advised us, as well as our city attorney, Mr. Mark Mitchell, that if this goes to court we will lose, and the amount at that point may be $50,000.”
The council members unanimously voted to settle the lawsuit for the bargain price of $18,500.
“I think it’s long overdue,” Jewell said. “I think they spent more on legal fees than they should have only because they refused to do it the right way.”
Proctor said it was time to put the case behind them.
“Settling this case ends the period of lawsuits in Grantville and we are moving forward,” he said.