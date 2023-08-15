A violent summer storm Tuesday afternoon disrupted residents in Grantville, causing damage and power outages.
Across Grantville, first responders and linemen were busy with fallen trees and power lines blocking roads and lying across yards and homes.
Gladys Hines was on her way home from the post office when the storm kicked up around 2:45. While she was traveling down Griffin Street, a power pole fell and struck her car.
“I saw trees swaying and suddenly I saw it coming right down on me,” she recalled. “There were sparks flying and I just hollered out for Jesus and managed to make it though.”
The pole smashed the back end of her car, but Hines made it through unscathed.
Ricky Matthews was inside of his home on Griffin Street when the incident happened.
“It sounded like a car crash, so I came out to check on her,” he said. “I thought maybe it was a tree down, but then I saw what happened.”
With power lines down across the street, Matthews helped Hines out of her car and onto his porch, where they sat and watched as linemen came to assess the damage.
Matthews’ home was one of hundreds without power Tuesday afternoon. He anticipates being without power for at least a day, but said he’ll “tough it out.”
“I’m just glad no one was seriously hurt,” he said.
The storm hit after school was dismissed, when students had already been loaded onto buses and were headed home. Coweta County School System officials said buses were en route when transportation dispatch received reports of a possible severe weather event.
One driver was passing along Arnold Street in Grantville when she called in to report trees and poles toppling around her and debris hitting the vehicle.
“She still had two kids on the bus, and she was genuinely alarmed,” said Dean Jackson, public information officer for Coweta Schools.
Jackson said city crews quickly cleared debris and the driver continued her route, only to find her way blocked again a short time later.
She was one of several bus drivers in the area whose routes were delayed by storm debris, but as of 3:30, roads had been cleared and bus routes were continuing without further issue, Jackson said.
The fast-moving storm caught many off guard.
“I don’t think we were expecting severe weather like this today,” said Coweta EMA Director Michael Terrell, who was traveling back to Newnan from a conference when the storm hit. “Unfortunately, this has been a continuation of this heat and humidity, so there’s always a chance.”
(The Times-Herald’s Rebecca Leftwich also contributed to this story.)