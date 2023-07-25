The City of Grantville has scheduled three state-mandated public hearings after announcing a proposed property tax increase.
Grantville’s proposed property tax rate will increase the taxes it will levy by 44.22 percent over the millage rollback rate, which is calculated each year to produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest as last year, taking into account any property reassessment.
Each year, the board of tax assessors is required to review the value of taxable property in the county. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to redetermine – or reassess – the value of such property and adjust the assessment.
Grantville’s proposed budget includes a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate. Before Grantville can adopt a final budget and set a millage rate, the city is required by Georgia law to hold three public hearings to give members of the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.
Grantville’s millage rate hearings will be held at the Glanton Municipal Complex, 123 Lagrange St., on the following dates and times:
• Monday, Aug. 7 at 9 a.m.
• Monday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
• Monday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
The Aug. 21 hearing will be followed by a special called meeting of the Grantville City Council, during which council members will vote on a final budget and millage rate.