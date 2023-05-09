The Grantville City Council is making strides to have an updated, written record of the city’s financial policies and procedures.
At its Monday night work session, the council discussed and had the second reading of Resolution 2023-11, which would adopt the Grantville Financial Policies and Procedures Manual.
Mayor Richard Proctor said the manual is 27 pages long and told council members to read it and ask any questions. The adoption of the manual will not be voted on until the next Grantville city council meeting on Monday, May 22.
Council member Dee Latimore Berry had questions regarding some of the voting privileges of the council. She also asked Proctor about an organizational chart for city employees, job descriptions and annual employee evaluations.
Proctor said the city does not currently have an organizational chart, but is working on one.
“Sorry – I’m trying to make up for 20 years of people not doing stuff,” Proctor said. “Stuff that wasn’t done for multiple, multiple years.”
He also said there are no set job descriptions for city employees, but some of the position titles make job responsibilities self explanatory. He said the city has a small staff and many employees have responsibilities that do not necessarily fall under their positions. Proctor said an employee from code enforcement recently had to work at the front desk because of staff shortages.
“And she is trained to do so,” Proctor said.
The mayor also said Grantville employees are not paid based on merit, which is why annual evaluations are not done.
Proctor said the council will still have voting and approval power, and many issues may be based on the recommendation of the mayor and the council.
In other business, council members:
• Approved the deposit of the 2022 MEAG Year-End Settlement of $21, 095 into the Municipal Competitive Trust Fund.
• Discussed and had the first reading of Ordinance 2023-15 to amend 5-172 alcoholic beverage license, requiring applicants to be residents of the U.S. to conform with state law.
• Announced that the Grantville Senior Center will be closed May 11 for the Coweta County Senior Spring Luncheon and May 26 for a trip to Blue Ridge Scenic Railway.
• Discussed and had the second reading of Ordinance 2023-12, which would require two council members to sign off for an item to be added to the city council’s agenda. The item would have to be turned in with proper documentation by noon the Tuesday before a council meeting.