The city of Grantville held a public hearing Monday regarding the city’s proposed millage rate and budget, citizen involvement and the reasoning for proposed millage rate.
The meeting, which lasted less than 30 minutes, was the first of three public hearings Grantville will be holding in the upcoming weeks.
Grantville City Manager Al Grieshaber began the meeting by discussing the reasoning behind the proposed millage rate of 5.228, saying the city’s general fund is in a fiscal hold due to the previous administration.
When inflation was rising, Grieshaber said the previous city council “turned a blind eye and deaf ear to the needs of the city.”
He said last year was an election year, and the previous council decided to implement the rollback rate in the hopes of being reelected. The current millage rate is 4.487, which caused a $21,850 shortfall in the budget, according to Grieshaber.
Greishaber said the city also has to deal with inflation and the higher price of goods, just like everyone else.
Former Grantville mayor and council member Jim Sells said he was offended by Grieshaber’s comments and referred to them as a “total crock of BS.”
Sells said property values have significantly increased in Grantville, which means more revenue for the city.
“I’m in the business,” Sells said. “I’m here every day buying and selling property.”
Sells said everyone is dealing with a tight budget, but he believes the city shouldn’t pass the bill to citizens.
Sells also said he was disappointed in the lack of attendance of council members and residents. Dee Berry was the only council member in attendance at the hearing.
“Mrs. Berry, I want to thank you for being here,” Sells said.
Berry had questions about the legality of the hearing but said she would follow up with City Attorney Mark Mitchell.
Former council member Ruby Hines asked about SPLOST funds for paving roads and whether roads had been selected for paving. Grieshaber said approximately $125,000 has been set aside for paving roads.
Greishaber and Mayor Richard Proctor said roads have not yet been chosen to be paved. Hines suggested a committee of residents make the decision, but Proctor said community participation is low.
“I have to be blunt – you’re looking at citizen involvement this morning, and it's discouraging,” Proctor said.
He said he has pleaded with residents in the subdivisions around Grantville to participate and give the city suggestions on road pavings.
“So form a committee. A committee of who?” Proctor said to Hines. “And you know this to be true.”
Hines said she agreed that it can be discouraging, but she said some residents feel slighted and don’t feel their voices will be heard. She suggested putting a representative in place who will be responsible for reaching out to Grantville residents for involvement and suggestions.
Grantville’s additional millage rate hearings will be held at the Glanton Municipal Complex, 123 Lagrange St., on Monday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
The Aug. 21 hearing will be followed by a special called meeting of the Grantville City Council, during which council members will vote on a final budget and millage rate.