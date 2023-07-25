Grantville will be able to renovate its Freight Depot with the help of a $170,000 USDA Rural Development Grant.
Tamika Lucas, area director of the Newnan USDA Rural Development Office, spoke during a special called meeting Monday to inform the council of the conditions and processes of the grant.
The council unanimously approved accepting the grant. City Manager Al Grieshaber said the grant must be matched dollar for dollar. The renovation is also part of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan.
“We will match the USDA grant of $170,000 with $170,000 of SPLOST dollars,” Grieshaber said.
The Grantville Freight Depot will be used as a multifunctional venue and food pantry. Lucas said the grant will not exceed $170,000. She said the grant is non continuing, and it doesn’t guarantee that other grants will be available in the future.
She said the work must be completed by March 30, 2024, but the city may be able to get a one-time extension of up to 12 months.
Grieshaber said the city is putting out requests for proposals, specifically for architects that specialize in historic architecture and buildings.
Immediately after the called meeting, the council went into its regular meeting.
The council approved Ordinance No. 2023-17 to amend Article IV by deleting the word “ordinance” and replacing it with “The Purchasing Policies and Procedures Manual” and for other purposes.
Previously Grieshaber said the current purchasing ordinance is too general, “cumbersome to change” and not available to everyone.
Grieshaber said a purchasing policies and procedures manual adopted by resolution would be detailed, easy to change and available to everyone, making it easier for everyone to follow the same process.
Changes to the procurement process are listed below:
• Level 1: Specifically, a department head can approve purchases up to $5,000 after receiving at least one quote. The current amount is $2,500.
• Level 2: The city manager or department head can approve invoices from $5,000 to $25,000 with three written quotes. The current amount is $10,000.
• Level 3: Formal sealed bids from $25,000 to - $100,000 can be approved by the city manager for budgeted items.
• Level 4: Formal sealed bids greater than $100,000 will require city council approval.
Grieshaber said all non-budgeted purchases of more than $25,000 will require city council approval.
In other business, the council:
Held a first reading of a proposed noise ordinance which would set guidelines for any noise violations within the city such as commercial, industrial, lawn maintenance, etc. Penalties will also be set by the ordinance.
Approved a MEAG Power Agreement for the sale of excess power to Grantville from Griffin.
Appointed Courtney Long to serve on the Historic Preservation Commission for a two-year term, which will expire Dec. 31, 2025.
Discussed the updated 2024-2029 Capital Improvement Plan. Some of the improvements include periodic utility tree trimming, adding more parking downtown and new police cameras throughout the city.