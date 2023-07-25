20230726 Front Grantville depot.jpg

Grantville has received a $170,000 USDA Rural Development Grant to renovate the Freight Depot into a multipurpose facility and food bank.

 NTH File Photo

Tamika Lucas, area director of the Newnan USDA Rural Development Office, spoke during a special called meeting Monday to inform the council of the conditions and processes of the grant.