20230614 Grantville skate park.jpg

The Grantville Skate Park is located at Griffin Street Park in Grantville. Restrooms are not open during park opening hours because of staffing issues, according to Grantville Mayor Richard Proctor.

The Grantville Splash Pad and baseball complex have bathrooms open during the day, but Griffin Street Park bathrooms are not open, even during open hours, due to staffing issues, according to Mayor Richard Proctor.

Council member Dee Latimore Berry brought up the issue at the council’s Monday night work session. Berry is hosting a Juneteenth event Saturday, and she said she was told she would have to pay $250 for the bathrooms to be opened.