The Grantville Splash Pad and baseball complex have bathrooms open during the day, but Griffin Street Park bathrooms are not open, even during open hours, due to staffing issues, according to Mayor Richard Proctor.
Council member Dee Latimore Berry brought up the issue at the council’s Monday night work session. Berry is hosting a Juneteenth event Saturday, and she said she was told she would have to pay $250 for the bathrooms to be opened.
The event is not sponsored by the city. Proctor said Grantville staff may have thought Berry wanted to use the building and not just the park, but Berry said she was clear on her form that she wanted to use the park and for the outside bathrooms to be opened.
City Manager Al Grieshaber also said the staff thought the recreation building had to be used, which was the reason for the $250 fee.
Berry wanted to make a motion to propose the council allow free access to the city bathrooms and water fountains. Proctor said since the meeting was a work session, no action could be taken until the next council meeting June 26. Berry insisted the motion needed to be made and the council needed to make a decision that night because the event was Saturday.
Proctor said the council does not have the authority to tell employees what to do. He said the city does not charge for bathrooms being opened and the city is working on a solution for the Griffin Street Park bathrooms.
“The only reason it’s an issue is because of staffing,” Proctor said. “They’re (the bathrooms) are not gonna be open 24/7 … .. that’s never gonna happen … …never. We’re trying to get a solution. It’s more of a functional thing.”
The mayor said the bathrooms are also locked at a certain time to prevent vandalism. He also said the water fountains are down because of mechanical issues that will be fixed soon.
Berry said that bathrooms not being open was not acceptable. She said the bathrooms at the Post Street Park are open, which is also the same location as the splash park.
She said the bathrooms at the baseball complex are also open without a fee. The skate park is located at the Griffin Street Park.
“This is biased and should be rescinded,” Berry said.
Proctor said the restrooms at Post Street are open because there are employees working at the splash park. He said the baseball complex is controlled by the county.
“We are trying to resolve this,” Proctor said. “We will open the bathroom for you. We’re trying to figure something out. We agree, we need to have someone to open the bathrooms there, but please let us work through the issues. There’s nothing the council can do tonight.”
Proctor also said the bathrooms not being opened at Griffin Street Park didn’t have anything to do with the event Berry was hosting, Juneteenth or any other holiday. He said the city has five employees that currently open and close the park restrooms.
Grieshaber said city parks are open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Oct. 1 until March 31 and between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. from April 1 until Sept. 30. He said according to City Code of Ordinances Section 35-19, bathrooms are opened and closed by city employees. Grieshaber said the outdoor bathroom at the Malcolm-Clemens Recreational Building “will be open continuously 24/7, 365 days.”
“With that said, the outdoor bathrooms will be open on Saturday, June 17,” Grieshaber said.
Berry also recommended using funding from the city’s recreation fund account to pay someone to open and close the restrooms. The account is funded by 50 percent of the fees from the sale of beer and wine in food establishments in Grantville.
“So we won’t have to make people pay to go to the toilet at the park,” Berry said.
Proctor said the city will start tracking the fees the city collects to make sure the funds are deposited.
Council member David Clark said Hogansville’s park restrooms are opened in the morning by public workers and closed by the police department. Proctor said the city is working on something similar, but he will have to discuss it with Grantville PD Chief Steve Whitlock.
In other business, council members:
Note: The Grantville Council only discussed these items. Decisions will be made at the city’s next council meeting, June 26.
- Discussed and read the second reading of Ordinance 2023-13 amending the zoning ordinance to amend Article 4 zoning districts and boundaries by adding Historic Mill Village (HMV) district.
- Discussed and read the second reading of Ordinance 2023-14 amending the zoning ordinance Section 14-12 variances for maximum size of a directional sign.
- Discussed and read the second reading of ordinance 2023-15 to Amend 5-172 alcoholic beverage license requirements. Licensees will not have to be citizens of Grantville for a year to apply. This will comply with state law.
- Discussed and read the first reading of ordinance 2023-16 to repeal Ordinance Number 2014-04, adopted Feb.ruary 24, 2014, adopting Chapter 2, Article IX Procurement for city employees regarding the procurement of supplies services for the city.
- Discussed and held the first reading of Ordinance 2023-17 to Amend Article IV. Fiscal Administration Section 4.05 Purchasing of the charter by deleting the word “ordinance” and replacing it with “The Purchasing Policies and Procedures Manual” and for other purposes.
- Discussed the Resolution 2023-14 to adopt the city of Grantville purchasing policies and procedures.
- Discussed an alcohol license application by Michael Marno on behalf of Sanguine Door, located at 13 Church St.reet, The Brick.
- Discussed an alcohol license application by Charles Phillips on behalf of Red’s Grub Shack, located at 24 Main Street.
- Discussed the MEAG Power 2nd Amendment to the Solar Purchase Power Contract
- Discussed a special permit application by Grantville Police for a July 3 Fireworks Festival.