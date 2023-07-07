The Grantville City Council will discuss changing its purchasing and policies procedures at its Monday night work session.
The council will discuss and conduct the second reading of Ordinance No. 2023-17 to amend Article IV by deleting the word “ordinance” and replacing it with “The Purchasing Policies and Procedures Manual” and for other purposes.
According to City Manager Al Grieshaber, the current ordinance is general and “cumbersome to change,” and not available to everyone.
“A purchasing policies and procedures manual adopted by resolution will be detailed, easy to change and available to everyone,which certainly is very important, so everyone knows and follows the same process,” Grieshaber said.
Changes to the procurement process are listed below:
• Level 1: Specifically, a department head can approve purchases up to $5,000.00 after receiving at least one quote. The current amount is $2,500.
• Level 2: The city manager or department head can approve invoices from $5,000 to $25,000 with three written quotes. The current amount is $10,000.
• Level 3: Formal sealed bids from $25,000- $100,000 can be approved by the city manager for budgeted items.
• Level 4: Formal sealed bids greater than $100,000 will require city council approval. City Council approval.
Grieshaber said all nonbudgeted purchases above $25,000 will require city council approval.
A decision will not be made at Monday night’s meeting, which is set aside as a work session.