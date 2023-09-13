20230913 Front Grantville CSX

The Grantville City Council was presented with a proposal to relocate the CSX crossing on Charlie Patterson Road in Grantville to U.S. 29 and Interstate 85.

The CSX relocation would be at the Lalitha Industrial Site. The CSX crossing at Charlie Patterson Road would be closed, but Realtor Monty Coursey said it may be possible to keep the crossing at Charlie Patterson Road open. Coursey is handling the sale of Lalitha Industrial Park. The new CSX crossing would be directly off Exit 29 at I85.