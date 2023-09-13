The Grantville City Council was presented with a proposal to relocate the CSX crossing on Charlie Patterson Road in Grantville to U.S. 29 and Interstate 85.
The CSX relocation would be at the Lalitha Industrial Site. The CSX crossing at Charlie Patterson Road would be closed, but Realtor Monty Coursey said it may be possible to keep the crossing at Charlie Patterson Road open. Coursey is handling the sale of Lalitha Industrial Park. The new CSX crossing would be directly off Exit 29 at I85.
Coursey said he needs a letter from the city expressing support for the relocation once the new crossing is approved. He said the engineering company will not move forward with the project without the city’s guaranteed support.
Mayor Richard Proctor told Coursey he had a task ahead of him. Proctor said the property is zoned commercial, although Coursey said it's zoned industrial on the map.
“If he can get it done, it will make that property developed,” Proctor said. “It would have a positive impact. It would bring more stores. All a plus, plus we don’t have to spend a dime. It won’t cost us a penny.”
The city also discussed a special event permit for the Grantville Police Department’s Annual Fall Festival/Trunk or Treat, which will be held from 2-10 p.m. on Oct. 28.
At the beginning of the meeting, council member Dee Latimore Berry spoke as a citizen and suggested the festival be headed by the recreation department instead of the Grantville PD.
“Since we have staff in the recreation, there’s no further need to utilize uniform police officers,” Berry said. “The police department personnel are well paid to respond to emergencies and protect the community.”
The city’s recreation management is supposed to perform the organization of leisure and social activities, she said. Utilizing the recreation department for the event “is making the best use of the skills for which (recreation department employees) have been trained,” Berry said.
“These are my comments and they’re for the record,” she added.
Proctor said the festival is organized by off-duty police officers.
Council member Alan Wacaser said he thinks the event is “the pride and joy of the police department.”
“It’s my opinion that it should stay under the police department,” Wacaser added. “They put a lot of effort into it. It’s good for Grantville and they have done a good job with it. I don’t think there’s any reason to change. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
In other business, the city:
• Discussed and held the first reading of Ordinance No. 2023-19 to prohibit ATV operation on the public right of way. This would change the definitions of alternating vehicles and also broaden the definition to include dirt bikes and indoor three-wheelers. The ordinance would prohibit ATVs from operating on any city-owned property, including sidewalks, parks, all city rights of way and property, etc.
• Discussed and held the first reading of Ordinance No. 2023-20 to amend Chapter 26, Article VII - Vegetation. The ordinance would add an article that creates a provision for certain vegetation growth to be a nuisance. The ordinance will also define a notification and fining process. It will be enforced by code enforcement.
• Discussed the MEAG Power 2024 Annual Subscription Supplemental Supply Nomination and Authorization.