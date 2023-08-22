The Grantville Council approved the proposed millage rate increase and budget at its special called meeting Monday night.
The special called meeting was held after a public hearing. No citizens spoke for or against the millage rate increase or the budget.
Both meetings lasted less than five minutes. Councilmembers Casey Evans, Alan Wacaser and David Clark voted in favor of the increase. Councilmember Dee Latimore Berry was opposed.
The millage rate will be 5.228 mills, which is above the rollback rate of 3.625, according to City Manager Al Grieshaber. Grieshaber said the increased millage rate was needed “to get the city out of the fiscal hole the city is in because of last year’s rollback rate.”
Grieshaber said the rollback didn’t help the city with inflation. He said the proposed budget was also based on the millage rate increase.
“We have costs that have risen, just like everybody else, and unfortunately, we have to pay for them without getting into a financial deficit,” Grieshaber said.
At a previous public hearing, Mayor Richard Proctor, Greishaber, and Stewart Mills, the financial analyst who helps prepare the budget, said the rollback rate would put the city in a $360,000 deficit.