The Grantville Council voted to approve the conversion of the Passenger Depot into a rental facility at its Monday night meeting.
The discussion of the Passenger Depot and how to preserve the historical artifacts is not a new conversation for the city.
Council member Dee Latimore Berry opposed the measure, while council members David Clark, Casey Evans and Alan Wacaser voted for the conversion.
Recently, Berry suggested the depot be a veterans and historical museum. At the council’s last work session, Mayor Richard Proctor said the city is in need of more rental facilities. Proctor also proposed local artists supply art for decoration. He said the art could be swapped out every three months or so. He also said the building needs a deep cleaning.
In regards to the Veterans History Center, Proctor said it would cost the city more money because of staffing building cleanup and upkeep without any revenue.
Resident Selma Coty spoke against the conversion. She said the city already had several facilities that could be rented.
“It’s your decision and I understand that, but I would appreciate it if you would consider what you may be depriving the public of, not the just people that live in Grantville,” Coty said. “It’s those that will travel into Grantville.”
Coty said if the city were to align with Georgia tourism, the opportunities for tourism could be great for the city and the businesses in Grantville.
“You’d be surprised how many people are interested in historical towns,” Coty said.
Council member Alan Wacaser said he was always concerned about preserving the city’s historical artifacts.
“My concern has always been vandalism,” Wacaser said. “You can’t get back something that’s original. In retrospect, when Mark King was here, (King) asked how many people had been to look at historical artifacts in the last year. I don’t remember whether it was two or three, but it wasn’t very many. I’m just concerned about the security of our historical artifacts.”
The cost to rent the Passenger Depot will be $300 per day for residents and $400 per day for nonresidents.
The council also approved rental fees for the city’s other rental facilities. The Grantville Community Center and the Clements/ Malcolm Recreation Building will be $100 per day for residents and $200 per day for nonresidents.
The Freight Depot, which is closed for renovations and repairs, will be $50 per hour for residents, with a four-hour minimum. The fee for nonresidents is $100 per hour, also with a four-hour minimum.
All buildings also require a $100 refundable deposit and $100 non-refundable cleaning fee that must be paid in order to book the facility.
Pavilions at the Griffin Street and Post Street parks are not available for rental and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The splash pad is not available for rental.
In other news, the city:
Approved the city’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget
Approved the updated 2024-2029 Capital Improvement Plan. Some of the improvements include periodic utility tree trimming, adding more parking downtown and new police cameras throughout the city.
Approved Resolution No. 2023-21 to approve and adopt an Intergovernmental agreement for wastewater maintenance and service with Coweta County Water & Sewerage Authority.
Approved the adoption of the city of Grantville Uniform Development Standards Policy Manual.
Discussed the fees for Grantville recreational buildings.
Approved an alcoholic beverage license application by Jessica Testa on behalf of Sanguine Door, located at 13 Church St., dba The Bricks.
Approved a special event permit application by Grantville Kiwanis St. Jude Walk-a-thon to be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 9 with a rain date of Sept. 16.
Approved a $200,000 contract for services with Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging.
Approved the appointment of Annette Larkins to serve on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for a term to expire on Dec. 31, 2024.
Approved the appointment of Erica Steadham to serve on the Historic Preservation Commission for a term to expire Dec. 31, 2024
Approved a handbook for Advisory Agency Board, commission and Task Force members.
Approved the proposed noise ordinance which would set guidelines for any noise violations within the city such as commercial, industrial, lawn maintenance, etc. Penalties will also be set by the ordinance. The ordinance would go into effect as soon as the mayor signs it. The ordinance will be amended to add Friday as the noise ordinance is also in effect.