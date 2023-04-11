Grantville has implemented a four-day work week in hopes of attracting and retaining employees.
The council read the announcement at its work session Monday night. Grantville City Hall employees will work Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Walk-ins will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
City Manager Al Grieshaber said the changes took effect last week. He said the four-day work week is a recruitment tool for the city.
“Frankly, as a nation, state and county, we’re all trying to seek employees,” Grieshaber said. “Not just bodies, but people that want to work for the city of Grantville.”
Grieshaber said the current council and mayor have enhanced the city’s benefits package to recruit quality employees.
“We think this (the four-day work week) will set us apart,” Grieshaber said.
Grieshaber said he and the mayor reserve the right to modify the four-day work week if it is not working effectively or efficiently for the city.
This isn’t the first time Grantville has tried to have a four-day work week. In Oct. 2015, the city started a six-month trial period for the four-day work week, but there was some opposition from citizens, so it was not made permanent.
Grieshaber said there was some interest from applicants during that period. At that time, Grieshaber proposed the four-day work week primarily because Grantville offered few benefits and the retirement plan no longer existed.
The Grantville Senior Center will continue its normal business hours as well as the police department. Mayor Richard Proctor said public works will be responded to on an emergency basis, and any leaks or emergencies should be reported to 911.
He said he hopes to change the process in the future to allow for online reporting of leaks and public works emergencies.
- Discussed the approval of directional signage for Coweta County BOE and West Georgia RESA.
- Discussed and conducted the second reading of an ordinance that would revise littering penalties and fees. Fees would be no less than $500 and no more than $1,000.
- Discussion of the recommendations of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
- Discussed and conducted the second reading of to adopt the December 1998 city of Grantville employee handbook.
- Discussed and conducted the second reading to establish guidelines for scheduling and conducting council committee meetings.
- Discussed and conducted the first reading of an ordinance addressing regularly scheduled council meetings.
- Discussed and conducted the first reading of an ordinance to amend the Article 4 zoning districts and boundaries by adding the Historic Mill Village and amend text for other purposes.
- Conducted the second reading for code of ordinances destructing, defacing city property.
- Announced that the 2023 Gas Authority Annual Election will be held May 5 at 10:30 a.m.
- Discussed resolution to adopt personnel policies.