Grantville City Hall

The restrooms at the Malcolm-Clemens Recreation Building are now open to the public 24/7, every day of the year, according to City Manager Al Grieshaber.

Grieshaber said the decision was made based on direction from Mayor Richard Proctor. Grieshaber said there is no code required to use the restrooms. Proctor said staffing issues were the main reason the bathrooms were not open.