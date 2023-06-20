The restrooms at the Malcolm-Clemens Recreation Building are now open to the public 24/7, every day of the year, according to City Manager Al Grieshaber.
Grieshaber said the decision was made based on direction from Mayor Richard Proctor. Grieshaber said there is no code required to use the restrooms. Proctor said staffing issues were the main reason the bathrooms were not open.
Council member Dee Latimore Berry brought up the issue at the council’s work session last Monday. Berry hosted a Juneteenth event Saturday. At the council’s work session last week, Berry said she was told she would have to pay $250 for the bathrooms to be opened, but staff thought Berry wanted to use the recreation building.
The inaugural Juneteenth event was not sponsored by the city and was held Saturday, June 17, at Griffin Street Park in Grantville. There was live music, poetry readings and speakers.