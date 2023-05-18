Grants awarded to launch local recreation projects
A proposed recreational park on Boone Drive and improvements for the existing Clay-Wood Complex will be the result of a recent grant award from Gov. Brian Kemp.
On Thursday, the governor’s office announced grant awards totaling more than $225 million for 142 qualified projects that improve neighborhood assets like parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access in communities all across the state disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program funds will be allotted to local units of government, counties or nonprofits to utilize in improving or maintaining recreational facilities in Qualified Census Tracts or for repair or maintenance due to significantly greater use of public facilities during the pandemic.
The Housing Authority of Newnan was awarded $752,471.50 for the development of the recreational park on Boone Drive and Coweta County received $149,380.00 for improvements to the Clay-Wood Complex.
Funding would improve several elements of the Clay-Wood Complex, including the replacement and improvement of the limited seating within the gymnasium area and also replace the existing playground at the complex.
The Housing Authority of Newnan will use the ARPA funds to create a recreational park on Boone Drive.
Due to the dilapidated state of the existing basketball court and recreational equipment, the Housing Authority will replace the basketball court and its fencing, add lighting, replace the pavilion and add age-appropriate playground equipment, according to the grant award.
The newly designed recreation park will be handicap accessible and will meet the physical and developmental needs of children living on Boone Drive and the surrounding area.
Local leaders thanked the governor for the grants aimed at improving the recreational offerings of Newnan and Coweta County.
"This community has long sought recreational amenities,” said Rep. Lynn Smith. "Thanks to Gov. Kemp and the hard work of so many, this dream is on its way to becoming a reality. The Coweta County Government and local leaders have long championed this initiative.”
Sen. Matt Brass said he fully supported the governor’s efforts in helping Newnan and Coweta achieve ARPA grants.
"Investing in the next generation is something we should always strive for. Therefore, I fully support the governor’s efforts and appreciate him taking the lead to support our youth,” Brass said. "I look forward to working with Gov. Kemp and our local partners for future investments into our community.”
Rep. Josh Bonner said the Clay-Wood Community Center has been a vital recreation area for Coweta County for over 15 years and expressed gratitude to Governor Kemp for recognizing the value of investing in the community.
"The citizens of Coweta County will benefit greatly from these improvements,” Bonner said.
With our partners on both the local and state levels, we've prioritized helping Georgia's communities further recover from the pandemic with a bottom-up approach," said Gov. Brian Kemp.
"As the first in the nation to reopen our economy, we were fortunate to lead the nation in the recovery while fighting for both lives and livelihoods. Today, we're investing these funds to see that recovery continue, and I want to thank our partners for helping us make that possible.”