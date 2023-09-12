Kemp extends gas tax suspension
The Newnan Times-Herald

Gov. Brian P. Kemp declared a state of emergency due to the 40-year-high inflation and negative economic conditions felt by hardworking Georgians as a result of policies coming out of Washington, D.C.

As part of this declaration, he is temporarily suspending the state’s excise tax on motor and locomotive fuel for 30 days to provide direct relief to families throughout the state.