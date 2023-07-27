20230726 Goodwill s

Recipients will be awarded $500 each to cover tuition, books, equipment, housing and other expenses. Deadline to apply is July 31.

Goodwill Southern Rivers recently announced it will award up to $100,000 in educational scholarships to students in its 50-county territory who are seeking to further their education.

Deadline to apply is July 31 at 11:59 p.m.