Goodwill Southern Rivers recently announced it will award up to $100,000 in educational scholarships to students in its 50-county territory who are seeking to further their education.
Deadline to apply is July 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The news you’re reading was written by a local reporter, one of several employed by The Newnan Times-Herald.
For more than 155 years, The Newnan Times-Herald has been Coweta County’s source for independent, local news. We are dedicated to providing readers with accurate and unbiased community journalism.
Our newspaper is an independent, locally owned business with employees who live and work in the Coweta County area.
We ask that you please support our mission by becoming a subscriber for only 22 cents a day.
There aren’t many things 22 cents will buy these days, but you can buy verified, quality journalism that aims to cover the issues that concern you the most.
If you’re already a print subscriber, simply register and log in. There is no extra fee.
If you experience any difficulty accessing our website, please contact us immediately and we’ll ensure you’re taken care of.
The Newnan Times-Herald is here for you. Can you be here for us?
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Goodwill Southern Rivers recently announced it will award up to $100,000 in educational scholarships to students in its 50-county territory who are seeking to further their education.
Deadline to apply is July 31 at 11:59 p.m.
The scholarships are made possible by the generosity of donors and shoppers who round up at the register in Goodwill stores, the organization’s officials said.
Gap grants are designed to bridge the gap that often exists between a student’s financial aid package and the total expense of attending school including tuition, books, equipment, housing and other expenses.
Since the establishment of the roundup scholarship program in 2022, more than 100 students have been awarded more than $87,000 in scholarships. This year, Goodwill is planning to help even more students in its local territory and has raised the scholarship amount to $100,000.
Goodwill is now accepting applications for the 2023 Round-Up Scholarship Program. Scholarship recipients will be awarded up to $500 each for tuition, books, equipment, housing and other expenses.
Students who are attending a university, tech school, GED program or any industry-recognized credentialing program are eligible and encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
“This initiative aligns directly with our mission of changing lives through the power of work,” Goodwill Vice President of Mission Services Tricia Llewellyn-Konan said. “As such, we stand ready to support the recipients with job placement services and support once they graduate.”
For more information or to apply, visit www.goodwillsr.org/scholarship.