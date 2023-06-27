‘Godly man’s sugar’ fuels arrest of unrestrained trio

Three people were arrested after the “sugar” they were given by a “godly man” turned out to be methamphetamine powder.
A Coweta County sheriff’s deputy conducting traffic enforcement pulled over the trio’s vehicle – a tan Chevrolet S10 with Florida plates – Saturday night after noticing the driver and front seat passenger weren’t wearing seatbelts, according to the incident report.
The driver, Derrick Glen Rosenberry, 65, of Satellite Beach, Florida, and the front seat passenger, Donna Faye Nguyen 60, of Newnan, reportedly told the deputy they had unbuckled when he pulled them over.
According to the report, Rosenberry consented to a search of the vehicle and got out, along with Nguyen and the back seat passenger, Jennifer Ann Snider, 51, of Newnan, who allegedly grabbed her purse before exiting and held on to it as deputies conducted the search.
Inside the truck, deputies reportedly found a small bag containing “a green leafy substance,” along with a glass pipe with residue, which Rosenberry allegedly said was his marijuana and smoking pipe.
Deputies then searched the occupants, removing several knives from them, according to the report, then turned their attention to the purse a “very nervous” Snider was holding.
“She began shaking uncontrollably, looking around frantically and avoiding eye contact,” the deputy wrote in the report, adding that Snider said she was “just very nervous.”
After removing more knives from Snider’s purse, deputies allegedly found a cylindrical tube containing an unknown white substance, which Snider said was “sugar” given to her by a “godly man.”
Deputies continued searching the truck, where they allegedly found approximately 21 grams of suspected methamphetamine, straws containing white powdery residue, a spoon containing an unknown white substance and two opened alcoholic drinks.
All three occupants denied ownership of the items and were transported to the Coweta County Jail, where they each face multiple charges.
Rosenberry is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, open container and seat belt violation. Nguyen is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and seat belt violation.
Snider, initially arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects, faces an additional charge of crossing guard lines with drugs after a “glass smoking device with white and burnt brown residue on it” was allegedly found on her during a search at the jail.