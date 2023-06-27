‘Godly man’s sugar’ fuels arrest of unrestrained trio

Donna Fay Nguyen, Derrick Glen Rosenberry, Jennifer Ann Snider

Three people were arrested after the “sugar” they were given by a “godly man” turned out to be methamphetamine powder.

A Coweta County sheriff’s deputy conducting traffic enforcement pulled over the trio’s vehicle – a tan Chevrolet S10 with Florida plates – Saturday night after noticing the driver and front seat passenger weren’t wearing seatbelts, according to the incident report.