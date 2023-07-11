“Take pains. Be perfect.”
That’s the advice Nick Bottom gives the actors who will perform at the wedding in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
But for the young actors in the Superintendent’s Theatre Art Resource summer program – who will present the Shakespeare comedy later this month – directors are more concerned with growth than perfection.
“When we began to discuss this year’s STAR program, we went back to our initial thought of wanting to offer the students an opportunity they would not receive at their base high school,” said Scott Ondovchik, theatre director at East Coweta High School, who co-directs STAR with Northgate High School theatre director Cassie Scott. “This is what led us to explore the opportunity of bringing in an expert in a particular field.”
Kate Webster, a movement director and choreographer for Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London, will work with STAR during rehearsals at the Nixon Centre for Performing and Visual Arts this week.
Webster trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, serves as a visiting lecturer at RWCMD and is a facilitator at Shakespeare’s Globe, specializing in Elizabethan jigs and dance within Shakespeare’s plays.
While the participants in STAR typically present a large-scale musical that comes together over several weeks, this year’s selection was a bit of a divergence.
“Since Shakespeare is such an integral part of theatre education, we felt this was a great place to start,” he said. “‘Midsummer’ is a great introduction for students into Shakespeare, allows a lot of performance opportunities and resonates well with students.”
An abbreviated timeline accompanies that choice. The 17 student actors will have just one week to finalize their performance after they finish working with Webster.
“The condensed timeline was chosen because students’ time in the summer has become more limited, and we wanted to allow everyone an opportunity to participate,” Ondovchik said. “We also knew our time with our special guest would be limited.”
Shakespeare’s Globe has a huge education and outreach department, Webster said.
“We have all sorts of programs running all the time, so we do a lot of teaching and facilitating,” she said.
Her main goal for the STAR actors is confidence in Shakespeare, Webster said.
“Often, Shakespeare can be treated as something that gets in the way because it’s intimidating,” she said. “The language is intimidating, or something we have to be very reverent to.”
But it’s really just “characters speaking on stage.”
“We can use it, we can throw it away, we can play with it, we can mess around with it,” she said. “It’s giving them the confidence to make choices, both in language and as physical actors on stage. It’s mainly about confidence and finding ways in which to rethink our processes as an actor or our process when we get to Shakespeare. It’s about a little bit of freedom and playing with it, which sometimes doesn’t happen because it can feel quite academic.”
The importance of exposure to Shakespeare is a practical consideration as well as an artistic one, Webster said.
“A lot of the things you find in Shakespeare have formed the development of theatre,” she said. “Even if our countries branched into different directions, we’ve come from the same roots in terms of quite a lot of theatre work, or how text is approached or how things are written. The English language was in development in the 1600s, and Shakespeare invented quite a lot of words and phrases that we use.”
Webster said it’s important to know the history of your art because it affects an actor’s approach. And from a pragmatic standpoint, it affects employability for an actor to be familiar with Shakespeare.
“A lot of theaters still do Shakespeare, so maybe it’s a place of employment,” she said. “Most theaters will have a Shakespeare in their season, and being able to walk into a room and use the text and understand it – familiarity with Shakespeare is massive.”
While some periods of time had Shakespeare – much like opera and ballet – reserved for “certain classes of people or certain types of education,” Webster said, that’s not really the case any longer.
“I think there’s been a lot of work done to make people understand he is talking to everybody,” she said. “We had a look at Helena and Hermia yesterday. And that fact is, rather than it being about two best friends trying to have a conversation, it’s actually one friend being very needy, and that’s very, very relevant. We all do these things.”
Webster said she has seen “little moments” when the actors suddenly connect with Shakespeare through one of his characters.
“Shakespeare is kind of this thing that gets put on a pedestal, but actually within all this, (the actors) still have the same amount of freedom to offer up choices,” she said. “You can see (the students) developing with that more and more, that there isn’t really a ‘right’ way to do it.”
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” – set in Ancient Greece – is the story of love, mistaken identity and enchantment that explores the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta. The focus of the play is four young lovers and a group of actors rehearsing their performance for the wedding.
All soon fall prey to the schemes of a squabbling fairy couple, Oberon and Titania, who wreak comedic havoc with love and magic.
STAR’s presentation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 23, at 3 p.m. in the Nixon Centre’s Black Box Theatre. Tickets are $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thenixoncentre.net.