In celebration of National Library Week, third through fifth grade students from Glanton Elementary School trekked a short distance down the road to the Grantville Branch Library.
Their late school year field trip could not have come at a more pristine time. What better day is there for students to arrive than on Wednesday, April 26, National Outreach Day?
Nearly 30 students arrived on their school bus at the Grantville Branch Library at 9:15 a.m. Students started the day with a group picture in their matching field trip day shirts. Mrs. Ayers, Mrs. Ward and the Grantville Branch Library staff came together and put together the most excitement for the students of Glanton Elementary.
After the picture the students scuttled from one activity to another, the students followed Mr. Matt inside for the official library tour and then sat back in their chairs to listen to some of their favorite storybooks read by Mrs. Kim.
Naturally, the festivities began as students snapped out of their early-morning kickback. Reading is necessary in a child’s life, and who can read without a bookmark? Students funneled outside to the tent on the lawn to create their animal-themed origami bookmarks.
After the cutting and gluing wrapped up, students came back inside to get started on their newspaper fashion show. The students were divided into groups of four and were allowed 20 minutes to prepare their model runway-worthy attire. Upon completion, the models participated in a fashion show with music to showcase their designs. The team-building exercise was a complete success. Newspaper-covered models of the groups walked around the library to show what their group had accomplished.
Since it takes a lot of energy to have fun, students ended the morning with lunch on the veranda with their classmates and teachers. With full stomachs and a memory that will last a lifetime, the students at Glanton Elementary had one more surprise in store for them. Upon receiving completed applications signed by parents or guardians before the visit, the library staff created each eligible student a library card. The new library-card-carrying students received ample time after lunch to hunt down their favorite books.
At the end of the visit, the group took their final snapshot while the students held out their library books and boarded the buses with some goodies from the library. The pairing of the library and school staff was a match made in heaven and supplied endless fun to the students of Glanton Elementary.