Lottery

ATLANTA – The Georgia Lottery raised more than $1.5 billion for education during the fiscal year that ended June 30.

Fiscal 2023 marked the eighth consecutive year the lottery surpassed the $1 billion mark in profits for education – specifically the HOPE Scholarships and statewide pre-kindergarten programs – and brought the total transferred to education since the lottery began 30 years ago to more than $26.8 billion.