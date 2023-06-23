Georgia committee probes ways to expand state’s workforce

Georgia Department of Transportation workers construct a bridge in Paulding County.

 Georgia Department of Transportation

(The Center Square) — Georgia has a 3.2% unemployment rate and roughly 5.1 million people in its workforce, but Peach State companies struggle to recruit employees.

And, a looming recession may only temporarily ease hiring troubles, testimony at the first meeting of the Senate Study Committee on Expanding Georgia’s Workforce revealed.