J.Carl Sutton III, M.D. and Michael A. Burke, M.D.

Georgia Bone and Joint recently announced the continued growth of its practice with a partnership with Sutton Orthopedics, P.C. now part of the Georgia Bone and Joint Family.

The Henry County office will offer a new location for Georgia Bone and Joint at 145 Medical Boulevard, Stockbridge, Georgia, and will serve patients in Stockbridge, Henry County and surrounding communities. Georgia Bone and Joint is excited to partner with J.Carl Sutton III, M.D. and Michael A. Burke, M.D. to combine our expertise and years of orthopedic experience to patients in Fayette and Henry County.