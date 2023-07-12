Georgia Bone and Joint recently announced the continued growth of its practice with a partnership with Sutton Orthopedics, P.C. now part of the Georgia Bone and Joint Family.
The Henry County office will offer a new location for Georgia Bone and Joint at 145 Medical Boulevard, Stockbridge, Georgia, and will serve patients in Stockbridge, Henry County and surrounding communities. Georgia Bone and Joint is excited to partner with J.Carl Sutton III, M.D. and Michael A. Burke, M.D. to combine our expertise and years of orthopedic experience to patients in Fayette and Henry County.
Dr. Sutton III is an Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in Sports Medicine. He was born in Canada and moved to Georgia at a young age. He graduated from Mississippi State University summa cum laude with a degree in Mechanical Engineering before earning his medical degree at Medical College of Georgia. He completed his Orthopedic residency at McGill University in Montreal, Canada and upon completing his Orthopedic training, Dr. Sutton became a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons in 2016. Following his residency, Dr. Sutton elected to complete a fellowship in Sports Medicine at the Detroit Medical Center, where he gained further expertise in arthroscopy of the hip, knee, shoulder, and elbow, as well as advanced training in Shoulder and Knee joint reconstruction. During his fellowship he also served as a team physician for the Detroit Tigers (MLB), Detroit Red Wings (NHL) and Detroit Pistons (NBA), where he gained knowledge of working with elite athletes and treating their sports injuries. Dr. Sutton is the son of the late Dr. J. Carl Sutton Jr, who founded Sutton Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in 1991. Dr. Sutton is a member of The American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine. He lives in Peachtree City with his wife and daughter. He enjoys playing golf and spending time with his family.
Dr. Burke is a native of Ohio and earned his medical degree from Vanderbilt University. After completing his orthopedic internship and residency at the University of Connecticut, he did a post graduate hand surgery Fellowship at the Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery in Louisville, Kentucky. Dr. Burke is certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgeons, a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the American Association of Orthopedic Surgeons and a member of the Kleinert Society. Dr. Burke has practiced in Georgia since 1997 and his specialties include hand and upper extremity disorders, sports medicine, and fracture care. Dr. Burke lives in Peachtree City with his wife and four children. He enjoys fitness activities, swimming, reading, gardening, and spending time with his family.
For more than 35 years, the doctors and staff at Georgia Bone and Joint have been serving patients in Newnan, Peachtree City, and Fayetteville in Coweta and Fayette Counties. Our doctors are leading experts in providing exceptional orthopedic care and offer treatment for orthopedic injuries and conditions affecting the ankle, back, elbow, foot, hand, hip, knee, shoulder, spine and wrist. We are also highly trained and specialize in joint replacement, pediatric orthopedics, regenerative orthopedics and sports medicine.
Georgia Bone and Joint always strives to offer our patients the latest in technology and advancement in orthopedic medicine. Georgia Bone & Joint was the first in our area to offer the highly advanced robotic-arm assisted joint replacement with Stryker’s MAKO SmartRobotics System. This advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee, partial knee, and total hip replacements are performed, by helping surgeons know more and cut less, offering faster recovery and less pain for our patients.
“We are proud and excited to partner with Dr. Sutton III and Dr. Burke to serve patients in Stockbridge and Henry County for their orthopedic needs,” said Dr. Jayson McMath, President of Georgia Bone and Joint. “This addition to our orthopedic service area demonstrates our commitment to provide our community with outstanding healthcare and the latest advanced technology so our patients at Georgia Bone and Joint can move better, feel better and live better.”