Board votes to renew CEC charter

“Coweta has led the way in Georgia to innovate and expand opportunities for students to access highly desired tech skills at an early age,” said Mark Whitlock, CEO of the Central Educational Center.

ATLANTA – Georgia lawmakers have taken steps in recent years to rein in the costs of the state’s increasingly popular dual enrollment program, which lets high school students receive credit for taking college courses.

But they’re not resting on those achievements. Given Georgia’s growing workforce demands, two legislative committees are working this summer to find ways both to ramp up the program and make it financially sustainable.