A Senoia man was killed after reportedly exchanging gunfire with a Coweta County Deputy.
The incident occurred Saturday night when deputies from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Tranquil Road in Senoia in reference to a domestic dispute.
Just after 9 p.m., authorities said they were contacted by a female victim advising she’d been shot by a male on the scene.
As deputies arrived, they approached the residence using a shield. The male exited the residence and engaged the deputies in a gunfight, according to Sgt. Toby Nix, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.
The male was shot and pronounced deceased on the scene. The female was transported to a local hospital where her condition remains unknown.
The name of the male victim has not been released at this time.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided as they are made available by either the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.