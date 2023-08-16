Last month, Coweta County native Chris Hosey was tapped by Gov. Brian Kemp to direct the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Hosey has been with the GBI for more than 34 years. He began his GBI career in 1987 as a narcotics agent with the agency’s Local Violators Squad. In 2001, he was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of a multijurisdictional drug task force.