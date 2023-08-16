Last month, Coweta County native Chris Hosey was tapped by Gov. Brian Kemp to direct the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Hosey has been with the GBI for more than 34 years. He began his GBI career in 1987 as a narcotics agent with the agency’s Local Violators Squad. In 2001, he was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of a multijurisdictional drug task force.
However, browsing through the archives of The Newnan Times-Herald, the Hosey name is primarily associated with baseball, not law enforcement.
Hosey grew up outside Arnco and his family was instrumental in the rise of West Coweta Little League. Chris’ grandfather is the namesake of C.E. Hosey Field in Arnco. From the ages of 8 to 18, Chris could be found on the mound.
“I never missed a year, either at Sargent or Arnco,” Hosey said. “My dad was my biggest fan, as any dad would be, and had dreams of me playing in the big leagues.”
After graduating from Newnan High School, Hosey wound up at South Georgia College and was red-shirted by the coach. When informed that Georgia Southwestern was in need of pitching, Hosey made his way to Americus.
However, he soon learned that he was among the 16 freshmen of the 22 men roster at Southwestern, which is a four-year college.
“So I was starting, but I was getting pounded out there,” he recalled. “It was ugly.”
He eventually ran into his old coach during a baseball tournament in Albany who lamented his departure to Southwestern.
“He said if I would have stayed, I would have played since some of the other pitchers didn’t make their grades,” he said. “But I stayed at Southwestern for all four years and made my dad proud. But it all started here in Coweta.”
Try that in a small town
Despite being the first Hosey to make a career in law enforcement, Hosey recalls a citizen's arrest involving his grandfather that never made the papers.
During his freshman year, Hosey got a phone call from his family about some excitement that occurred while he was gone.
“My grandfather called my dad and told him to get down to his house because someone was trying to steal his truck,” he recalled.
When Hosey’s father arrived, he saw C.E. Hosey standing there with a crowbar and a guy tied to a light pole with an extension cord.
“Apparently, the guy was trying to steal his truck but since it was a three-on-the-tree transmission, he didn’t have much luck,” he recalled. “So my grandfather grabbed a crowbar and pulled the guy out of the truck.”
Rising through the GBI
Hosey never made the big leagues, but earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from Georgia Southwestern State University in 1987 and went to work for the GBI later that year.
“I’d always been interested in public safety, but I’ve always enjoyed helping people,” he said. “I think it has to do with how I was raised. My family were caring people and looked to help out where they could, so I started looking at law enforcement.”
Despite the GBI’s hiring freeze, Hosey learned of a program called the Local Violators Squad, which offered him a chance to become an undercover narcotics agent. He was hired in November 1987.
“I was looking to become an investigator and the GBI always had the reputation as a professional organization and you saw that when you met agents,” he said. “I was ready to pay my dues to get to where I wanted to be.”
Where he wanted to be was a special agent. With the help of good mentors, supervisors, instructors and teachers, he rose through the ranks over the years.
“It helped build me to be a special agent and as good as I could be,” he said.
In 2001, Hosey was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of a multijurisdictional drug task force in Carrollton.
He transferred for a time as Assistant Special Agent in Charge back to the Region 2 office and later returned to the multijurisdictional drug task force office in Carrollton. He was part of the creation of the GBI's first state/ local regional drug enforcement office, West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office.
In 2008, he was promoted to the rank of special agent in charge of Region 5 and later transferred to the Savannah RDEO as Special Agent in Charge.
In 2012, Hosey was promoted to inspector, overseeing drug operations, various general investigative offices and the GBI's Training Unit.
As an inspector, he was in charge of various drug operations and the GBI’s Training Unit. Three years ago, he became deputy director of investigations.
Hosey left Newnan and eventually settled in Thomaston with his wife, Powell, who recently retired after a career in education.
New role, new challenges
Since his promotion to director, Hosey said it’s been “hectic” between making meetings and interviews, but he looks at the job like a special agent would.
“You get up and face the challenge, whatever it may be, because I have good people around me,” he said. “Our goal is to face challenges and deal with them. We’re a busy agency and have dedicated men and women in every division. Our job is to investigate crime and do it head-on.”
Hosey said the agency will continue to rely on its long-term relationships with local and federal partners, including addressing human trafficking, child exploitation, gang violence and corruption.
During the summer, the GBI started a new Middle Georgia Gang Task Force in Macon with Sheriff David Davis in Bibb County.
“If we can find a nexus to gang activity, we will pursue that,” Hosey said.
The GBI also started a cold case unit in July and will be utilizing new technology to help solve old crimes.
“Our goal is to bring some resolution to the family and friends of those victims,” he said.
The GBI Crime Lab still maintains a backlog, but Hosey said it’s making good headway.
“As fast as we get it completed, we have more coming in from all over the state, and we owe the same level of detail and expertise to all agencies,” he said. “The primary goal is to get the evidence analyzed and returned to investigators as quickly and efficiently as possible without sacrificing the work itself.”