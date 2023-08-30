A former Meriwether County deputy has been arrested for theft by deception and other charges.
Mercedes Clark, 28, of Grantville has been charged with two counts of violation of oath of office, 12 counts of false statements and writings, and one count of theft by deception, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The investigation began in June 2022, when the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Clark – a former Meriwether County sheriff’s deputy and current Talbot County sheriff’s deputy – falsified timesheets and other official documents.
Authorities said Clark completed fraudulent timesheets for hours she did not work and fraudulent reports related to official vehicle usage while employed as a deputy with Meriwether County.
Clark was booked into the Meriwether County Jail on Aug. 24, and authorities say the investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Columbus at 706-565-7888.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at