Lower gas prices for Thanksgiving
MetroCreative Connection

Average gasoline prices in Atlanta have fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,134 stations in Atlanta.

Prices in Atlanta are 38.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 8.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 12.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.270 per gallon.