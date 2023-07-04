Gas prices inching closer to $3
The Newnan Times-Herald

After a steep spike in gas prices, they are finally beginning to decline.

GasBuddy surveyed 2,134 stations in Atlanta and found that gasoline prices have fallen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week – averaging $3.16 a gallon today. Prices in Atlanta are 9.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 122.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.