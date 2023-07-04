After a steep spike in gas prices, they are finally beginning to decline.
GasBuddy surveyed 2,134 stations in Atlanta and found that gasoline prices have fallen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week – averaging $3.16 a gallon today. Prices in Atlanta are 9.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 122.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Atlanta was priced at $2.84 a gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89 a gallon. The lowest price in the state was $2.83 a gallon while the highest was $3.89 a gallon – a difference of $1.06 a gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Georgia - $3.15 a gallon, down 7.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.22 a gallon.
Chattanooga - $2.99 a gallon, down 1.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.00 a gallon.
Macon - $3.07 a gallon, down 11.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.18 a gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50 a gallon today. The national average is down 1.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 129.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering 150,000 gas stations across the country.
“The national average has fallen to its lowest level since late April, with oil prices remaining under considerable pressure due to a cloudy outlook for the global economy. We could see gasoline prices under some additional pressure soon, especially as we head into the closing of summer next month,” said Patrick De Haan – head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Historical gasoline prices in Atlanta and the national average going back 10 years:
July 3, 2022: $4.38 a gallon (U.S. Average: $4.79 a gallon)
July 3, 2021: $2.90 a gallon (U.S. Average: $3.12 a gallon)
July 3, 2020: $1.96 a gallon (U.S. Average: $2.17 a gallon)
July 3, 2019: $2.65 a gallon (U.S. Average: $2.76 a gallon)
July 3, 2018: $2.77 a gallon (U.S. Average: $2.87 a gallon)
July 3, 2017: $2.10 a gallon (U.S. Average: $2.22 a gallon)
July 3, 2016: $2.15 a gallon (U.S. Average: $2.27 a gallon)
July 3, 2015: $2.76 a gallon (U.S. Average: $2.77 a gallon)
July 3, 2014: $3.65 a gallon (U.S. Average: $3.67 a gallon)
July 3, 2013: $3.38 a gallon (U.S. Average: $3.47 a gallon)
“Gasoline demand will likely ramp up as we enter the peak of the summer, with millions of Americans set to take to the roads with some of the season's lowest average gasoline prices. I believe we may see prices close out the second half of the year below our expectations, and the national average this fall could fall under $3 per gallon,” said Haan.
