20230412 Heat.jpg

Last October, the sheriff’s office successfully launched its H.E.A.T. program, made possible by a grant through the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety specifically designed to combat aggressive traffic across Georgia. From left are Sgt. Ty Thompson. Deputy Nickota Wheat, Deputy Shawn Searels, Deputy James Konger and Captain Jason Wood.

 Photo by Rachel Gresham

In an effort to combat an uptick in traffic fatalities and DUI arrests over the past few years, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office turned up the H.E.A.T. on problematic motorists.

