In an effort to combat an uptick in traffic fatalities and DUI arrests over the past few years, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office turned up the H.E.A.T. on problematic motorists.
Last October, the sheriff’s office successfully launched its H.E.A.T. program, made possible by a grant through the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety specifically designed to combat aggressive traffic across Georgia.
The HEAT unit's four primary goals are to reduce injury and fatality crashes; increase overall child restraint usage through community education; increase focus on DUI enforcement through road checkpoints; and increase overall seat belt usage.
The grant allowed the sheriff’s office to purchase three brand new fully outfitted patrol cars, three LIDAR speed measuring units, and three new portable breath test units at no cost to Coweta residents.
The main contact areas for H.E.A.T. are DUI, distracted driving, occupant restraint and speeding, which are the major causes of serious injury and fatality crashes the sheriff’s office is trying to reduce through enforcement and education, according to Sgt. Ty Thompson with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Thompson, along with Captain Jason Wood, Deputies Nickota Wheat, Shawn Searels and James Konger, is among the five currently assigned to the H.E.A.T. program.
Konger is a drug recognition expert, which requires a very in-depth level of training in the area of DUI. There are only approximately 170 active DREs in the state of Georgia as of October 2022.
The entire team has standardized field sobriety training as well as ARIDE (advanced roadside impaired driving enforcement) and the team has two law enforcement phlebotomists, Thompson and Konger.
Since the program was green-lighted, the team has recorded 2,337 traffic stops, including 59 DUI arrests. Approximately 118 drivers suspected of being under the influence were stopped but were released after successfully completing field sobriety tests.
The team also issued citations or warnings for 1,265 speeding infractions, 241 cases of distracted driving, and 273 incidents for seat belt and child restraint violations.
Last year, fatal accidents and crashes saw a slight decline. In 2020 and 2021, there were approximately 26 fatal crashes each year. Last year, Coweta saw 21 incidents.
In 2022, deputies reported 5,255 crashes, five fewer than in 2021.
"Through enforcement and education we hope to continue to see the number drop as we progress,” Thompson said.
The program has been active in Georgia for ten years, and Coweta is among only 20 other jurisdictions in Georgia, according to Allen Poole, chairman director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
“This has been a very successful program and we continue to partner with local and state agencies to affect change when it comes to impaired driving, alcohol or drug related, distracted driving and promoting education.”
Off the streets, into the classrooms
The team has partnered with local schools and spoken to driver's ed classes about the dangers of speeding, DUI, distracted driving and not wearing seatbelts.
"The Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety was able to bring their rollover simulator to these events to further demonstrate the dangers associated with not wearing a seatbelt,” Thompson said.
H.E.A.T. has also partnered with the Abby’s Angels Foundation to help bring awareness during national teen driver safety week.
“They, along with the Newnan Police Department, really helped us share the awareness of the week through social media and by awarding drivers (for) doing the right thing,” said Natalie Bacho, founder of Abby’s Angels.
That week, deputies would identify teen drivers at local high schools who were rewarded for safe driving through gift cards for gas, Whit’s Custard and assorted Abby’s Angels merchandise.
Bacho said it was the ideal way to provide positive reinforcement to teen drivers and empower them to make good decisions behind the wheel.
“They respond better to positive reinforcement and we want them to know that we support them, and don’t see police as people who are only looking to get them in trouble,” Bacho said.
Bacho also praised the H.E.A.T team for their work with the Teen Vehicle Operator Course, which has become hugely popular among new drivers.
The sheriff’s office regularly posts available signup dates on its Facebook page and the dates can also be found on its webpage.
The monthly course provides instruction for 25 participants and typically fills up within a day, Bacho said.
“As a community, it says a lot that H.E.A.T. is willing to help share this positive message,” Bacho said. “I think they understand the value of having good relationships with younger drivers and protecting them."
And for those too young to be behind the wheel, H.E.A.T. members are certified child safety technicians who can help parents and caregivers learn the proper way to install child safety seats and the correct seats to use at no cost.
"Enforcement, education and awareness go hand in hand and we hope over time we can see a reduction in fatality and serious injury crashes,” Thompson said. “Our goal is to ultimately make Coweta roadways as safe as possible for our citizens and those passing through.”