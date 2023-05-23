Fraud suspect back out on bail

Quantorrious Deamond Talley, 22, is charged with 12 counts of charges including theft by taking, forgery and identity fraud, according to jail documents.

A Newnan man suspected of stealing over $100k in a series of mail thefts has bonded out of jail after another arrest.

