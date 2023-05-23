Fraud suspect back out on bail

A Newnan man suspected of stealing over $100k in a series of mail thefts has bonded out of jail after another arrest.
Quantorrious Deamond Talley, 22, is charged with 12 counts of charges including theft by taking, forgery and identity fraud, according to jail documents.
Talley was arrested earlier this year after a business owner reported him for allegedly stealing mail from boxes.
During a raid of Talley's home, evidence was reportedly found linking him to more than a dozen mail and identity theft cases, as well as financial fraud.
Investigators said Talley’s case might involve dozens of victims in the south metro-Atlanta area and believe he’s responsible for nearly $130,000 in fraud.
Talley was arrested again on May 17 and bonded out that same day on a $9,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities are urging the public not to use their mailboxes for sensitive outgoing mail. They suggest paying bills online whenever possible, and not putting any personal information in outgoing mail.
Do not mail gift cards or put checks in mailboxes, but drop them off at the post office if possible. Putting the flag up on your mailbox often alerts potential thieves to check that mailbox.