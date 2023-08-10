20230812 ED Haley Foust

East Coweta High School’s Haley Foust, center, is pictured with Coweta County Board of Education member and GSBA District 6 Director Amy Dees, left, and ECHS Assistant Principal J.D. Revere, right.

 Photo by Peyton Lowery

Haley Foust of East Coweta High School is one of nine students from across the state chosen to serve on the Georgia School Boards Association Youth Advisory Council.

The Youth Advisory Council was formed by the GSBA to give high school students the opportunity to provide meaningful input to school board members. Participants will have the opportunity to enhance their leadership skills and contribute to their community by affecting positive change for students across Georgia, according to the GSBA.