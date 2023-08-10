Haley Foust of East Coweta High School is one of nine students from across the state chosen to serve on the Georgia School Boards Association Youth Advisory Council.
The Youth Advisory Council was formed by the GSBA to give high school students the opportunity to provide meaningful input to school board members. Participants will have the opportunity to enhance their leadership skills and contribute to their community by affecting positive change for students across Georgia, according to the GSBA.
Foust was recognized at the Coweta County Board of Education’s Tuesday meeting, where she was introduced by East Coweta High School Assistant Principal J.D. Revere. Revere called Foust’s selection an honor.
“She's the only one in Coweta County that's getting the opportunity to do this, so that's pretty big time for her,” Revere said.
Foust is an active and engaged student, Revere said, and serves in a leadership capacity on the school’s dance team.
“When I (found out about her selection), it made perfect sense that she was a part of this, and we're very proud of her,” he said.
According to the GSBA, the youth council will have the opportunity to impact the lives of other students by providing knowledge for public education leaders throughout Georgia. The students will explore topics like school climate and safety, social and emotional needs of students, and college and career opportunities, and much more.
The goal of the feedback is to help aid school board members in their decision making and implementation processes, GSBA officials said.
Coweta County Board of Education member Amy Dees also serves as the District 6 director for the GSBA.
“It is a huge honor to serve on the council,” Dees told Foust. “We value students’ opinions. You can’t make decisions in the boardroom without knowing what’s going on in the classroom.”