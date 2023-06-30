A former East Coweta High School JROTC instructor has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a female student in 2018.
A Coweta County jury deliberated for four hours before declaring Mark Larome Johnson innocent on two counts of sexual assault.
Prosecutors had alleged that between Aug. 1 and Nov. 18 of 2018, Johnson engaged in sexual contact twice with the student at ECHS.
Johnson’s encounters with the student – a senior in the JROTC program at East Coweta –allegedly took place in a supply room. He was placed on leave in November of 2018 and resigned from the school the following month.
The trial got underway Tuesday with Superior Court Judge Emory Palmer presiding.
Johnson, commonly referred to as “Master Gunns” among students, spent 20 years in the Marines before retiring as master gunnery sergeant and hiring on as a JROTC instructor at East Coweta.
Defense attorneys Kim Debrow and Barry Debrow described Johnson as a family man and a charismatic leader of students with a passion for preparing them for the future.
However, prosecutor Matt Swope said that while Johnson had a gift for communicating and forming deep relationships with students, he ultimately crossed the line with the victim.
During her testimony, the former student said she was one of many students who confided in Johnson about the various challenges and issues common among teens, including personal relationships and sexual activities.
As time progressed, the woman said her conversations with Johnson grew more intimate, progressing to sexual fantasies and discussions about “what men like.”
She said the two often communicated by typing and immediately deleting messages on the “Notes” app on the victim's iPhone.
When the then-student told Johnson about a recent purchase from Victoria’s Secret, she testified, he asked for a preview inside a supply room used for the JROTC program. The encounters involved Johnson briefly touching her thigh, breast and groin area.
She confided to a friend about the encounters over Thanksgiving break, and the friend urged her to alert authorities.
Investigation begins
She took her friend’s advice, but the former student faced immediate difficulties when she could not provide investigators with the specific dates of the two alleged assaults. The victim initially said one incident occurred on Oct. 25, 2018, but later said it happened on Nov. 1, 2018.
The victim admitted to investigators she believed the dates she initially provided weren’t accurate, and that at least one incident occurred closer to the beginning of the school year.
During her testimony, the woman told the court "(I) wasn't proud of it, so I didn't write it down."
When investigators recovered video footage taken from outside the supply room, they found nothing they considered suspicious.
Johnson was seen entering the supply room with a female student and remaining for a brief period, but it was later determined that the student was not the victim, and the student from the video told investigators nothing inappropriate had occurred.
All video footage at East Coweta High School is automatically deleted after 30 days.
The only tangible evidence indicating any inappropriate contact between Johnson and the victim was a screenshot that stated a desire to touch the abs of the victim. The screenshot had no identifying markers from either party.
The victim graduated early, leaving school in December 2018, and later joined the U.S. Marines.
‘Where there’s smoke’
Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jae Robertson, who was the primary investigator in the case, said it’s not uncommon to lack physical evidence in sexual assault cases. Despite the challenges with the moving timeline, he continued the investigation and turned over his findings to the DA’s office.
Kim Debrow praised the credible investigative work by Robertson.
"He's no rookie, and he specializes in these kinds of cases," she said. "When it's one person's word against another, the most important thing is to document everything, talk to everyone and get the video evidence before it's gone."
However, Robertson said the case wasn't strong enough to warrant probable cause, so he turned it over to the DA's office for a second opinion rather than closing the books on it entirely.
“The video gave some credibility to the victim, based on her testimony to me that he (Johnson) would take students behind closed doors for two minutes,” Robertson said. “I had a duty, even though I couldn’t correlate – there was something to this and (I) needed someone else to take a look.”
The case was eventually presented to a grand jury, which indicted Johnson in September 2019. Johnson turned himself in to authorities that month.
Cadets reflect
Several former JROTC students took the stand to recall their experiences with Johnson. Five years have passed since the allegations surfaced, and their memories and recollections varied wildly.
While some said their conversations with Johnson turned sexually graphic, not one witness testified Johnson ever tried to touch them.
“It was like chatting with a friend,” said one female former student, who admitted that she now regrets having such graphic conversations with an authority figure.
Maj. Peter Merrill, current USMC JROTC senior instructor at East Coweta High School, worked alongside Johnson at the time of the alleged incident. Obtaining the rank of master gunnery sergeant isn't common, he said.
"You don't luck into that position. Reputation matters," Merrill said.
As master gunnery sergeant, Johnson specialized in recruitment for the U.S. Marine Corps. During Johnson’s time at ECHS, enrollment in the JROTC program skyrocketed, according to Merrill.
"Master Gunns brought great enthusiasm to the program," Merrill said. "Our numbers went up, and he was well respected."
During his testimony, Merrill recalled the victim as someone who was always positive, who showed up and always did the work required. He never remembered having any “Dr. Phil discussions" with her, he said.
Several witnesses testified that the supply room was regularly used by students and staff throughout the school day, especially around lunchtime, when one of the alleged incidents occurred.
Merrill said having a private conversation in the supply room with a student would be inappropriate.
"But if you're up to no good in the supply room, why at lunchtime?" Kim Debrow asked the jury during closing statements. "Why not in the morning, when they were more prone to be alone?"
Merrill said he was shocked when he learned of the allegations, saying there were never any warning signs. If there were, Merrill said, he had a moral obligation to report it, as "the buck stops" with him.
"My daughter is in the program," Merrill said. "We have zero tolerance for any behavior like that."
Two cadets testified they never saw anything suspicious between the victim and Johnson, including the two passing a phone back and forth. Both claimed the victim had a reputation for being “an attention seeker” and for "not being truthful."
Closing arguments
In his closing arguments, Swope urged the jury to pay more attention to the truth than to the discrepancy regarding the dates. In many cases involving sexual assaults, he said, there are rarely eyewitnesses.
"They happen behind locked doors, when no one else is around," Swope said.
"Since Nov. 17, 2018, (the victim) has stood by her story," Swope said. "(She is) now serving as a corporal in Okinawa. This isn't about attention seeking. It's about the truth. There's no reason not to believe her. Nothing else makes sense."
Kim Debrow told the jury to focus on the timeline of events because "dates are important."
She cited inconsistencies with several witnesses for the state and why the two alleged incidents between Johnson and the victim would have occurred during two very busy times of the day – lunchtime and during a football game – when the potential for being caught by witnesses was more likely.
She also expressed the difficulty jurors often face in passing judgment in cases of sexual assault.
"You want a society where you want to believe and support a young girl who makes these claims, to let them know they're not alone," she said. "But justice isn't just for the accuser. It's for the accused, too. He's waited five years for this day."