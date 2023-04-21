A homicide investigation is underway after an alleged home invasion.
At 2:30 a.m. Friday, members of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Geter Circle where the body of a 41-year-old male was found.
The victim was deceased and was believed to have suffered a fatal gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said there was evidence of forced entry.
The name of the victim was not given and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Gorringe at ggorringe@coweta.ga.us