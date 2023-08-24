After qualifying ended on Wednesday afternoon, it appears many of the seats up for election on the November ballot will be unchallenged.
A total of five seats out of the 15 slated for the Nov. 7 ballot will have races — two in Newnan and one each in Turin, Moreland and Sharpsburg.
In Newnan, Council member Cynthia Jenkins will face Greg Gause for District 3 Post B.
Additionally, three people qualified to run for the District 3 Post A seat: Jim Thomasson, Jocelyn Blackwood Palmer and Jordan Marchman.
However there could be more. Since incumbent Council member George Alexander withdrew prior to the closing of qualifications, the city is reopening the seat for qualifying.
Those qualifications will begin on Monday, Aug. 28, and run through Tuesday, Aug. 29. Qualifiers must go to Newnan City Hall between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to qualify with City Clerk Megan Shea. The qualifying fee is $165. Shea will be unavailable for a one hour lunch each day.
The Newnan District 1 Council members Paul Guillaume and Dustin Koritko will not face challengers for the Post A and B seats.
In Sharpsburg, three of the four seats up for election will not have races. Only Council Post 4 drew more than one qualifier. Polly Garlington and Cameron Cole Hyde both qualified to run for the seat.
Elizabeth Good, who resigned from Council Post 4 to run for mayor, will run unopposed for the seat. Incumbent Mayor Blue Cole did not qualify for re-election. Cynthia Puckett-Pike was the only qualifier for Council Post 1 and incumbent Council member Winton “Tom” Teagle was not challenged for Council Post 3.
In Turin, three people qualified for two seats on the Town Council: incumbent Alan Stapp, Phillip Tyler Smith and Walter S. Sprouse. In Moreland, three people qualified for the two Alderman seats: Incumbents Jeff L. Burgess and James Gipson will face David A. Dupree on the November ballot.
In Senoia, incumbent Council members Maurice Grover and Dale Reeder will run unopposed. Similarly in Haralson, no one qualified to run against incumbents Mayor John Greer and Council member Belinda Wilson.
Justin McMichael, was the only qualifier for the seat of Coweta County tax commissioner in the special election to finish out the term of former Tax Commissioner Robi Brook. Brook resigned last year and McMichael, who was at the time the chief deputy tax commissioner, was sworn into the office on Dec. 31. He will run unopposed to serve the final year of Brook’s term.
Voter registration is open through Monday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. at Coweta at Shenandoah, 87 Newnan Station Drive. Early voting for the Nov. 7 election will begin on Oct. 16.