More than 100 years after Newnan’s first Black doctor died, his long-reaching legacy lives on in Newnan and in Tennessee.
In Chalk Level, an aging Victorian home complete with turret and leaded glass windows stands on a hill overlooking the small homes around it. It is a testament to the thriving practice of Dr. John Henry Jordan, the city’s first Black doctor, who lived there in the early 1900s.
He converted the small home next door into a hospital for Black residents. That home also still stands but gives no hint of its former life.
The tale is still told in the neighborhood, though, passed on the way so much Black history is – by word of mouth.
Dr. Danny Allen, vice president of the African American Alliance, caretaker of the Coweta County African American Heritage Museum, said from the tribes in Africa, the history was contained in stories learned and told by individuals charged with keeping the history.
When his ancestors were brought to the United States and sold as slaves, they kept the storytelling tradition. It also became necessary because the slaves were prohibited from learning to read and write.
“It’s part of the culture,” Allen said, adding, “If we kept it oral, no one would be able to take it from us.”
Dr. Jordan’s story is featured in the Coweta African American Heritage Museum in the first room hosting the Chalk Level displays. Allen said volunteers are still working to fill out the exhibit. The historic Black community was once a bustling area, he said.
“At the turn of the century, Chalk Level was an affluent area for Black people,” he said. “It was self-contained. Everything you needed was there.”
And Pinson Street, where Dr. Jordan’s home still stands was the main street of the community. He compared Chalk Level to Tulsa, Oklahoma, which at the time was known as the Black Wall Street.
But legal integration, which was one step toward civil rights for the Black community, also had a hand in destroying thriving Black economies. Suddenly, Black customers were able to go to the white-owned, well-stocked stores and restaurants. Black-owned businesses faced a whole new level of competition.
“(In that sense) integration may have been the worst thing that ever happened,” Allen said. “But it was necessary at the time.”
Jordan was born in 1870 to sharecroppers. He had big dreams that he followed to Meharry Medical Department of Central Tennessee. He graduated in 1896 and became the first black doctor in Newnan soon after.
His life was cut short in an accident in 1912. A newspaper article of the day – displayed at the museum – stated that he was killed while filling up his car with gasoline “and in order to see better during the process and prevent the tank from overflowing, he called to a negro boy standing close by to strike a match. … In an instant Dr. Jordan was enveloped by the flames.”
Other articles about Dr. Jordan, including one written by his great-granddaughter, Karen Jordan, state that he was killed in a car accident on the way to a house call.
Dr. Jordan’s flesh and blood legacy was also recently honored.
In 1962, 66 years after his grandfather graduated from Meharry, Harold Jordan graduated from the same school.
But instead of following his grandfather’s footsteps into private practice, Dr. Harold Jordan became the first Black resident at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he continued to work for 16 years.
He also served as the chair of Psychiatry, the dean of the School of Medicine at Meharry Medical College and assistant commissioner of Mental Health and Mental Retardation in Tennessee.
In 2019, the Vanderbilt University Medical Center honored him by creating a lecture series in his name. The most recent lecture in June was attended virtually by his daughter, Karen Jordan.
“My family and I are so pleased that they named the lecture series after my father,” Jordan wrote in an email. “I believe it is only the third named lecture series in that particular department (Vanderbilt's Department of Psychiatry), and we were also told that it marked the first time a lecture series has ever been named for someone who is still alive.
“I think my great-grandfather would have been immensely proud of my father and what he has achieved,” she added.