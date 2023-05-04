While firefighters are known for wrangling cats out of trees, a Senoia homeowner had a different conundrum.
Troy Duncan and his family reside in the Barnsley Farms subdivision in Senoia. On Tuesday, his daughter Kailey was driving when she saw a kitten in the middle of the road. She stopped to rescue it, but when she got out of the car, it was no longer there.
Troy was outside the following morning when he heard a “meow” coming from the car.
“I figured she was in our engine compartment, and sure enough, she was,” Troy said.
The Duncans worked for several days to get the kitten out of the engine, but had no luck. They set out a saucer of milk under the car one night and the next morning the milk was gone but the kitten was still in the engine compartment crying.
On Thursday, Troy called Coweta County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters Dillon Lee and Matt Brown arrived at the Duncan residence and got to work. When their efforts came up short, they turned to a firefighter's best friend – water.
“They tried a water hose and sure enough, she came out,” Troy said. “The rest was history.”
The kitten was in good shape and the Duncans transported the kitten to Cat Care of Fayette in Peachtree City where they will attempt to find her a home.
The Duncans moved to Senoia from McDonough two years ago, and said they were impressed with the efforts from Coweta County Fire Rescue.
“They were super nice and they stayed until the job was done,” Troy said. “They’re good guys and we appreciate it."