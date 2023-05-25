toty 23

Mary Amoson of Brooks Elementary School, Julie Eidson of East Coweta Middle School and Mollie Wilson of Canongate Elementary School are the three finalists for 2023 Coweta County Teacher of the Year.

The Coweta County School System announced their selection last week. Amoson is a kindergarten teacher, Eidson is a sixth grade science teacher, and Wilson is a third grade teacher.