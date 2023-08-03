Two years after Tiffany Foster’s disappearance, authorities have arrested the person they believe is responsible for her death.
Reginald Roderick Robertson, Foster’s fiancé, is charged with felony murder, malice murder, concealing the death of another, rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, forgery, financial card theft and financial card fraud.
Foster, also known as Tiffany Starks, had been missing since March 1, 2021.
“While the body of Tiffany Foster has not been officially recovered, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office is certain that all the evidence collected in this case confirms that she is in fact deceased, and we are confident in all charges taken,” said Sgt. Toby Nix. “There are other avenues and leads still in progress that may also be released at a later date.”
Robertson was arrested in March 2021 after investigators reportedly learned he moved Foster’s car after she was reported missing. The car contained personal belongings, including her purse and a credit card, and was found in College Park. Robertson has remained in jail since his arrest for allegedly kidnapping Foster in November 2020.
On March 1, 2021, Foster left her apartment at Creekside at White Oak off Lakeside Way in Newnan to go shopping. She sent a text message to her mother, which was the last text message sent from her phone.
On March 2, Foster didn’t report to her college class. Later that evening, she was reported missing to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. On March 5, Foster didn’t show up at work for her scheduled shift.
On March 8, her vehicle, a 2020 gray Nissan Altima, was located in College Park. On March 11, Foster missed a flight to Texas that she had prepaid plane tickets for.
This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.