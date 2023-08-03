20230805 Reginald Roderick Robertson

 Photo courtesy Coweta County Sheriff’s Office

Two years after Tiffany Foster’s disappearance, authorities have arrested the person they believe is responsible for her death.

Reginald Roderick Robertson, Foster’s fiancé, is charged with felony murder, malice murder, concealing the death of another, rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, forgery, financial card theft and financial card fraud.