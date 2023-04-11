Congressman Drew Ferguson (R-GA) will host a telephone town hall meeting on Thursday, April 13th at 6:30 p.m. for residents of Georgia’s Third Congressional District.
During the forum, Congressman Ferguson will provide constituents with a legislative update, discuss upcoming priorities in Congress, and take questions from participants.
This forum is open to the public.
Third District residents may RSVP to receive the call and submit questions for the event by CLICKING HERE or by calling Congressman Ferguson’s Newnan office at (770) 683-2033 or Washington, D.C. office at (202) 225-5901.
“As your Member of Congress, my top priority is to be open and available to the folks of Georgia’s Third District,” said Congressman Drew Ferguson. “That means listening directly to your concerns and answering your questions. With the 118th Congress underway, I look forward to hearing from constituents and making sure they know where I stand on the pressing issues facing our nation.”