20230401 Narcan OTC

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the first non-prescription naloxone nasal spray – Narcan 4 mg naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray.

Naloxone is a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and is the standard treatment for opioid overdose. The FDA’s decision paves the way for the life-saving medication to reverse an opioid overdose to be sold directly to consumers in places like drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores and gas stations, as well as online.