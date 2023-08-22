Fresh off last weekend’s Coweta-Fayette Classic, the East Coweta Indians and the Newnan Cougars will return to Newnan High’s Drake stadium for the teams' annual rivalry game on Friday.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m., and the high schools have announced the following parking and entry information:
• The entrance for Newnan fans will be off of Armory Road, via Boomer Lane.
• The entrance for East Coweta fans will be off Sewell Road, by the NHS softball field.
• Handicap parking will be limited, but golf carts will be circling the area to provide rides for those who need assistance.
• Parking will also be available at Smokey Road Middle School. Shuttle buses will operate between Smokey Road and Newnan High from 5:30-11:30 p.m.
• Students are not permitted to carry backpacks into the stadium. Middle school students attending the game must be accompanied by a paying adult.