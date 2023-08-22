20230823 Drake Stadium

Newnan, East Coweta face off Friday

 Photo courtesy Coweta Schools

Fresh off last weekend’s Coweta-Fayette Classic, the East Coweta Indians and the Newnan Cougars will return to Newnan High’s Drake stadium for the teams' annual rivalry game on Friday.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m., and the high schools have announced the following parking and entry information: